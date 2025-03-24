Rescuers pull British tourist from rubble after Italian B&B explodes

A British tourist is reportedly ‘fighting for his life’ with 70 per cent burns, after a B&B apartment collapsed in Rome following a gas explosion.

The man was rushed to Rome’s Sant’Eugenio Hospital after the two-storey building was reduced to rubble early on Sunday (23 March).

"There is an injured person who has been taken to the hospital at this time," said Roberto Gualtieri, the mayor of Rome. “We don't know exactly the conditions, but he suffered burns. This also suggests that it was an explosion caused by gas that also leads to flames.”

Emergency workers evacuated nearby buildings while they continue to confirm the cause of the explosion.