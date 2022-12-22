O2 Academy Brixton license temporarily suspended after fatal crush

The Brixton Academy has had its license temporarily suspended after a fatal crowd crush at the venue.

Two women have died since the incident at Asake’s gig, and a 21-year-old remains in critical condition.

Lambeth council has suspended the license until a full hearing can be held on 16 January to determine the iconic venue’s future.

It was reported that ticketless fans forced their way into the venue for the gig, with fatal injuries being sustained in the foyer.

Concerns were raised about the strength of the front doors nearly three years ago, the Evening Standard reported.

