Voters would see right through Tory tax cuts, says Ed Davey

Any tax cuts in Jeremy Hunt’s Budget on Wednesday (5 March) will be a “swindle” and the public will “see right through it,” Sir Ed Davey has said.

Visiting the chancellor’s constituency as the Liberal Democrats look to unseat him, the party leader commented on reports Mr Hunt is planning another 2p cut in national insurance.

“If they do cut taxes people will know it’s a deception, because they’ve raised income tax by freezing the tax allowances, a sort of a hidden tax rise on millions of people.

“They may try and put on a swindle, but I think people will see through it,” Sir Ed said.