Autumn Budget: Key points from chancellor's statement

Jeremy Hunt took to the despatch box in the House of Commons on Thursday, 17 November, to deliver his autumn statement.

Prior to his announcement, the chancellor had warned that “difficult decisions” would have to be made to stabilise the economy.

In his announcement, the chancellor confirmed that the government would be focusing on three priorities for their economic policies; stability, growth, and public services.

“High inflation” was cited by Mr Hunt as the “enemy” against stability, but insisted his plan would lead to lower energy bills and a stronger country.

