Watch: Reeves stumbles as she’s confronted over broken Labour manifesto promises

Susanna Reid left Rachel Reeves flustered after questioning her on accusations she broke Labour’s manifesto promises in the Budget.

The chancellor was grilled on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (27 November), a day after she unveiled tax increases.

Reid asked her about the impact the Budget would have on working people.

“How can anyone believe anything you say?” asked Reid.

Reeves doubled down on her denials on breaking the manifesto commitment, saying: “I am chancellor in the world as it is and not in the world as I might like it to be.”