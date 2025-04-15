Adorable moment elephants huddle to protect calves during California earthquake

This is the moment when a herd of African elephants instinctively shield their young from a 5.2 magnitude earthquake rattling San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Video footage captured the dramatic moment the ground began to shake, sending the five elephants scattering before quickly regrouping.

The older elephants, Ndlula, Umngani, and Khosi, formed a protective circle around seven-year-old calves Zuli and Mkhaya.

With ears spread and flapping, the adults stood guard for several minutes, even after the tremors subsided.

The quake was felt from San Diego to Los Angeles, 120 miles (193km) away, but caused no injuries or major damage.