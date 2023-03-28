Three people and dog rescued from flooded car after driving around road closure signs

Three people and a dog have been rescued from a submerged car on a California roadway after driving around road closure signs.

The trio can be seen sitting on the roof of the vehicle as floodwater rushes around them, before firefighters arrive on a raft to take them to safety.

“Please take road closure signs seriously, they are there for a reason,” Tulare County Sheriff’s Office wrote, sharing the video on social media.

