Firefighters battle raging Mosquito Fire in northern California

Firefighters battled the raging Mosquito Fire in northern California as the blaze spread to over 58,500 acres on Wednesday, 14 September.

Footage from Tuesday shows thick smoke billowing from the wooded area, as crews worked to calm the flames from both the ground and the air.

Officials said the blaze, which had been burning for a week and forced the evacuation of locals, was at just 20 per cent containment on Wednesday.

Burning in both El Dorado and Placer counties, the cause of the fire remained to be under investigation.

Sign up to our newsletters.