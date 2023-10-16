Gruesome moment python regurgitates endangered deer calf

Watch the gruesome moment a wild python regurgitated an endangered deer calf in Cambodia.

The 8ft-long serpent began spitting out its latest meal when locals passed by its nest, but the men were even more shocked when they realised it had killed what they believed to be an Eld’s deer, which are endangered.

Footage shows the snake twitching as it pushed the animal out of its mouth at a farm near an ecological sanctuary on 14 October.

The Eld’s deer had already been partially digested when it came out of the python before residents turned them over to wildlife officials following the incident.