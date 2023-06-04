Robert Jenrick responds to backlash over ‘cannibalism’ comment

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick has defended the controversial “cannibalising” comments he made about migrants.

The senior Tory was repeatedly questioned by Sky’s Sophy Ridge on why he used the terminology to refer to those arriving “illegally”.

Mr Jenrick was accused of using “dog whistle politics” in April when he claimed migration threatened to “cannibalise” British compassion.

Pressed on why he chose the word “cannibalising”, Jenrick said it was the “right terminology".

He added: “The small boats crisis is making it harder for the UK to do what we really want, which is to support people who are genuinely seeking the support of the United Kingdom.”