Channel 4 weather goes off air as meteorologist interrupted

Channel 4’s weather report on Wednesday (29 November) was halted after it was interrupted by someone opening the door.

Footage shows Liam Dutton mid-way through his report when he looked away from the camera at something happening in the studio.

The presenter announced that the door had been opened before producers ended the bulletin early.

Dutton wrote on X/Twitter that the wrong take of the pre-recorded weather was aired.

“Who was at the door shall remain a mystery,” he said.