Nigerian chess champion plays for marathon 58 hours to break record in Times Square

A Nigerian chess champion has played the game non-stop for 58 hours to break the world record.

Tunde Onakoya, 29, hopes to raise $1 million for children’s education across Africa with his marathon attempt that began in New York City’s Times Square on Wednesday 17 April.

He crossed the 58-hour mark in the early hours of Saturday, beating the previous record of 56 hours, nine minutes and 37 seconds.

Mr Onakoya played against Shawn Martinez, a US chess champion, in line with guidelines that any record attempt must be made by two players playing continuously for the entire duration.

Guinness World Records is yet to comment on his effort.