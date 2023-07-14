Tornado looms near Chicago airport during supercell storm

A supercell storm spawned multiple tornadoes around Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday evening (12 July), according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Footage shared by Twitter user @busta_59 shows a twister near Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

A confirmed tornado on the ground was intermittently touching down in the area and Chicago remained under a tornado warning until 7:45pm on Wednesday.

The NWS said Thursday it was sending teams to assess damage in at least nine suspected tornado locations, adding that several were in close proximity to each other, and the exact number of tornadoes was still unknown.