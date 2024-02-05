Chile wildfires sweep across country as at least 112 confirmed dead

At least 112 people have been killed, and hundreds reported missing, in a series of huge wildfires in Chile.

Forest fires have raged in the country’s central region since they started several days ago.

Several neighbourhoods on the eastern edge of Vina del Mar have already been destroyed.

Around 200 people have been reported missing from the city and its surrounding areas.

On Sunday (4 February), Chile’s Forensic Medicine Service said that at least 112 people were known to have died.

A statement on the agency’s website said: “We regret the tragedy that is unfolding, and we send our condolences to the families that have been affected.”