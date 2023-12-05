Plane shakes violently as suspected engine failure forces emergency landing in China

A plane full of terrified passengers shook violently before it was forced to make an emergency landing after a suspected engine failure in China on Sunday (3 December).

Passengers on the flight from Shanghai to Hong Kong could barely hold on to their meals as the China Eastern Airlines aircraft rattled.

Passenger Yuan Yuan said the shaking was “accompanied by a strong burning smell.”

The airline said in a statement: “A malfunction message appeared. To ensure flight safety, the crew followed procedures, performed an emergency landing in Xiamen for further inspection, and the flight safely landed at 09:59.”