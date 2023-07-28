Watch: Typhoon Doksuri blows over motorcycle rider in the Philippines

Footage shows the dramatic moment Typhoon Doksuri blew over a motorcycle rider as powerful winds slammed into the Philippines.

The biker was caught in the storm in Dagupan City in the Ilocos Region on the afternoon of 25 July.

Debris could be seen blowing across the road with buildings suffering damage from the gusts.

At least 26 people died and 40 were rescued after a ferry capsized east of Manila on Thursday, as the tail end of Doksuri continued to batter parts of the country.