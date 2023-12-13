Drink-driver caught travelling under influence with baby in back seat

Durham Constabulary released a compilation of drunk drivers being pulled over, to serve as a warning for the festive period.

The video, posted in late November 2023, included a drunk driver with a baby in the backseat. As well as others being arrested with alcohol in the car and slurring their words.

After admitting she’d had quite a bit to drink in the morning, the woman said: “It doesn’t mean I’m drinking now, I’ve got a baby in the car.”

The Constabulary made the warning due to the increased likelihood that people may get behind the wheel after a drink during the Christmas season.