Clapham ‘acid attack’ eyewitness describes scenes as something from ‘The Hulk’

An eyewitness has described a suspected ‘acid attack’ in Clapham as scenes resembling something from ‘The Hulk’.

A mother and daughter suffered potentially life-changing injuries after a corrosive substance was thrown in their faces.

The mother, 31, and her three-year-old daughter, were rushed to hospital after the attack in Clapham, south London, on Wednesday night (31 January).

Eyewitness Mohamed Ilyas told The Independent he saw a man get out of the same car as the mother and two children before throwing the youngest to the floor.