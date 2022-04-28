Watch live as MPs question Europe minister on NI protocol plans

James Cleverly, minister of state in the foreign, commonwealth and development office, is being questioned by MPs on the European Scrutiny Committee.

Discussions during Thursday's hearing will focus on the government's plans to disapply the Northern Ireland Protocol, as part of an inquiry into the UK’s new relationship with the EU.

The protocol, which was designed to avoid a border in Ireland, creates a new series of checks on some trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

It has been fiercely opposed by loyalists and unionists alike.

