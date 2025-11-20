An anti-abortion activist pepper-sprayed then shot a man who confronted him for filming people outside a Planned Parenthood clinic.

Footage from 14 November shows a man and protester wearing a high-vis jacket, identified by locals as Mark Baumgartner, the founder of anti-abortion group A Moment of Hope which has maintained a presence outside the clinic for a decade, getting into a confrontation in Columbia, South Carolina.

The injured man was taken to hospital, where he was last reported to be in stable condition. Planned Parenthood confirmed no one at the clinic was involved or hurt in the shooting.