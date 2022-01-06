Watch live as US Congress members share experiences from Jan 6 attack

Members of Congress have gathered to share their experiences and reflections from the 6 January 2021 insurrection attempt.

It is one year to the day since supporters of former president Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol, attempting to block Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden’s election victory.

Mr Biden has already spoken to mark the day, blaming Trump for spreading a “web of lies” that led to the deadly riot.

Senate Democrats, as well as some members of the House of Representatives, have already made speeches and held a moment of silence to reflect on the event.

