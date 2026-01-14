CCTV footage of a cargo ship crashing into an oil tanker in the North Sea last year, causing a deadly explosion, has been released by police.

Vladimir Motin, 59, was charged after his container ship, Solong, collided with US oil tanker the Stena Immaculate in the North Sea last March, while he was on sole watch duty.

Mark Angelo Pernia, 38, died in the collision off the East Yorkshire coast. His body has never been found.

Footage from onboard the Stena Immaculate shows the moment the Solong crashed into its left side, causing a large blaze.

Motin, from Primorsky, St Petersburg, has denied manslaughter, and the Old Bailey trial continues.