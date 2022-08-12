CDC issues new guidelines for Covid testing and quarantine

Covid guidelines have been relaxed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the United States is in a "stronger place" to protect the population from serious illness.

Americans will no longer have to quarantine if they come into contact with the virus, nor will they have to test-to-stay in school or socially distance.

"This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives," CDC senior epidemiologist Greta Massetti said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.