Dozens of covid-19 patients were treated in tents outside a hospital in Hong Kong on Thursday (17 February) after the city became overwhelmed by a surge in cases.

Some elderly patients were bundled up in heat-retaining emergency blankets amid rainy and chilly conditions near the Caritas Medical Centre in the neighbourhood of Kowloon.

The scenes prompted an apology from Dr. Sara Ho, chief manager of patient safety in the Chinese controlled city.

Health authorities reported a record 6,116 cases of coronavirus on Thursday, up from 4,285 the previous day.

