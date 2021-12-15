Covid records ‘will be broken a lot over next few weeks', Professor Whitty warns

Covid records "will be broken a lot" as cases soar, Professor Chris Whitty warned today.

During today's covid briefing alongside the prime minister, Mr Whitty warned the public that over the following few weeks as infection rates continue to rise across the UK amid the omicron variant.

"I'm afraid we have to be realistic that records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks as the rates continue to go up," Mr Whitty said.

Today (Wednesday), the UK recorded its highest number of daily Covid cases since the start of the pandemic.

