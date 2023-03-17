Footage shows a partially blind and disabled pedestrian in a police interview after she told a cyclist to “get off the pavement” before she was hit by a car and killed.

Auriol Grey, 49, who was described as “childlike” at her hearing, was found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for three years following a trial two weeks ago.

In a police interview, she admits she “can’t remember” what she said to cyclist Celia Ward before the fatal incident in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire in 2020.

Grey was also asked why she didn’t stay to speak with the emergency services after the crash and said: “They weren’t there”.

