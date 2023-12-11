CCTV captures the moment a dangerous driver crashes into a pub following a 100mph chase, narrowly missing customers playing a game of pool.

Jamie Kettle, 37, lost control of a stolen Landrover Discovery before crashing into the side of The Lockside pub in Worksop on 27 March this year.

Kettle fled the scene after the crash and waded into a canal in an attempt to avoid capture. He was located by specialist dog officers and arrested.

Kettle, of Harworth, Nottingham, was charged with aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance, and criminal damage to the pub.

He pleaded guilty and was jailed for two years at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday (8 December).

He was also banned from driving for three years and three months.