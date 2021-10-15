MP David Amess dead after stabbing at constituency surgery

Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery.

Mr Amess, 69, who represented Southend West in Essex, was attacked on Friday at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

Essex Police confirmed that they attended the scene of the incident, where a man was treated by emergency services and died shortly after.

A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested on suspicion of murder and a knife has been recovered. He is currently in custody and police are not looking for anyone else in connection to the stabbing.

