Deer stranded on frozen river rescued using airboat in Washington DC

A deer stranded in Potomac River, near Key Bridge in Washington D.C. was rescued using an airboat on Thursday, 16 January.

In a video posted by Brandywine Valley SPCA on Facebook, animal control officers can be seen arriving in an airboat to reach the struggling deer on the icy river.

“We received multiple calls this morning about a deer stranded on icy Potomac River”, SPCA said.

They thanked Washington Metropolitan Police department’s Harbour Patrol and DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services’ Fireboat crew for helping them bring the deer to safe ground, from where it ran off.