Video: Delta plane lies on back after Toronto airport crash

A Delta Airlines plane lay upside-down at Toronto Pearson International Airport after the aircraft, flying from Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, flipped upon landing on Monday, 17 February.

One child was among the 18 people transported to area hospitals with injuries.

The aircraft had 80 people on board, including 76 passengers and four crew members. All individuals were evacuated after the incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. local time.

It is not yet known why the plane turned over upon arrival. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is leading the investigation and has deployed a team to the scene, the agency wrote on X.