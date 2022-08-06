Smoke billows into air after bus catches fire on A52 ‘with passengers on board’

Dramatic footage captures a bus billowing smoke across the road while flames rage from under the bonnet.

The vehicle, which caught fire on the A52 near Derby while customers were on board on Friday (5 August), was safely evacuated.

No injuries were reported, according to SWNS.

Video from the scene shows plumes of smoke billowing across the sky as firefighters tackle the blaze.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed the incident was dealt with and later handed back to the police and highway control.

