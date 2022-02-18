Mum searching for three men who saved her daughter from dog attack

A nine year old girl who was attacked by a neighbourhood dog had her life saved by three men.

The mother of the child is incredibly thankful for the three unknown men, and is searching for them.

The incident took place in Madison Park, Pennsauken.

Speaking to Fox 29 News, mum Erica Ravera said: "The dog bit her in her right forearm and took a little chunk out, she has bite marks on her chest."

Daughter Toni is thankfully okay, and is now recovering at Cooper University Hospital.

