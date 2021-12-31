Shocking footage has surfaced showing a pack of dogs chasing down a deer before tearing it to pieces during a traditional Boxing Day hunt.

At least ten hounds can be seen running after the animal in a field close to Stratford-upon-Avon before one dog launches itself at the deer while another clamps its jaws around its neck.

Moments later, the rest of the hounds tear the defenceless animal apart before running off with chunks of flesh in their mouths.

Two men on a quad bike later appear to shoo away the remaining dogs.

