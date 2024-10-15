Challenging the myths and misconceptions around domestic abuse

Domestic abuse often goes beyond visible bruises, and can also take the forms of financial control, tech abuse, coercive behavior, and emotional manipulation.

Famous supporters of The Independent and Refuge’s Brick by Brick campaign speak about the many misconceptions surrounding domestic abuse, and how greater awareness can help challenge harmful myths.

The campaign aims to raise £300,000 to build a safe house for survivors fleeing domestic abuse, providing crucial support for those seeking to rebuild their lives.