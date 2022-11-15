Staff were ‘scared’ of ‘controlling’ Dominic Raab, says former Foreign Office chief

The former Foreign Office chief has claimed that staff were afraid of Dominic Raab during his tenure as foreign secretary.

“Colleagues did not complain to me formally, it was kind of their professional pride to cope, but many were scared to go into his office,” Simon McDonald said.

Mr Raab’s defence, according to Mr McDonald, was that he “treated everyone” the same way, adding he was “as abrasive and controlling with junior ministers and senior officials, as he was with his private secretaries.”

