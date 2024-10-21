Donald Trump bizarrely stated he has “no cognitive problems” and is “not that close to 80”, minutes after getting a news anchor’s name wrong.

Speaking during a town hall in swing state Pennsylvania on Sunday (20 October), the 78-year-old former US president said: “Let's have a little fun, Paige”, to former ESPN anchor Sage Steele who was set to moderate the discussion.

Trump also renewed his call for the mental acuity tests after vouching for his cognitive ability, before telling the audience: “I am not 80, I am not that close to 80.”

He then went on to praise the sharpness of 93-year-old Rupert Murdoch.