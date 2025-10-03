Donald Trump stars in new grim-reaper themed AI generated music video

Donald Trump starred in a Grim Reaper-themed AI-generated video posted to his Truth Social account mocking Democrats.

The clip features a cover of Blue Öyster Cult’s "(Don't Fear) The Reaper", with Russell Vought portrayed as the mythological character.

It came as the president threatened to use a temporary lapse in government funding to enact permanent cuts to the federal workforce as a way to punish workers at agencies he believes are staffed by people who did not vote for him or his party.

Mr Trump said he would meet with the Office of Management and Budget Director “to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent.”