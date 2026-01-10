Donald Trump suddenly interrupts meeting to stare at ‘beautiful ballroom’

This is the moment Donald Trump suddenly interrupts his meeting with oil company executives to stare at the White House’s “beautiful ballroom”.

The room was huddled in silence during the meeting on Friday (9 January), when the U.S president raised his hand and declared: “Wait a moment, I need to see my beautiful hall.”

Getting up from his chair, Trump then headed for the door to gaze at the ballroom.

Stopping at the door, he declared: “Wow! What a view! This is the door to the hall.”