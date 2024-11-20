Donald Trump joins Elon Musk for SpaceX Starship rocket launch

Donald Trump accompanied Elon Musk to watch SpaceX test its Starship rocket in Brownsville, Texas, on Tuesday, 19 November.

The billionaire X owner spent around $200m to help the president-elect beat Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 race, and he's been given unparalleled access to the Republican ever since.

Musk, who has been tasked with leading incoming Mr Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency, was filmed chatting with Mr Trump as the pair met for the rocket's takeoff.

This footage shows Mr Musk describing the Starship rocket launch to Mr Trump and other guests.