Trump reacts to Biden 2024 announcement with misinformation-filled rant

Donald Trump has released a misinformation-filled video on his Truth Social platform in response to Joe Biden’s announcement that he will seek re-election in 2024.

The former president read out a statement he had released earlier on Tuesday (25 April) word for word, in which he made fear-mongering false claims such as “Our currency is crashing and the dollar will soon no longer be the world standard, which will be our greatest defeat in over 200 years.”

There is no evidence to suggest that the US dollar is crashing to the point of no longer bring a world standard.

