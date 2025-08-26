Trump wants Kim Jong Un meeting later this year to build on ‘great relationship’

Donald Trump has hopes to meet Kim Jong Un later this year, to build on their “great relationship”.

Speaking during an Oval Office meeting with South Korea’s new president Lee Jae Myung on Monday (25 August), the US president recounted a trip to the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) in 2019, where he said he “felt safe” despite a “crazy amount of riffles pointing at me”, due to the close relationship between himself and Kim.

He added: “I understand him. I spend a lot of free time with him talking about things we probably aren’t supposed to talk about.”

Trump also praised North Korea as a country with “tremendous potential”, and said he would be keen to meet with Kim later this year if his schedule allowed it.