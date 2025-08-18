Donald Trump has falsely claimed that no one else in the world uses mail-in ballots in a lengthy rant while Volodymyr Zelensky sat silently next to him during the Ukrainian leader’s visit to the White House.

Speaking to reporters on Monday (18 August), the US president said that postal voting was “corrupt” and other countries did not use it as it leads to “massive fraud all over the place”.

A total of 12 countries, including Canada, Germany, and South Korea, allow all voters to vote by mail in their elections, according to the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance.

There is no evidence to support Trump’s claim that mail-in voting is “corrupt”.

Last year, Trump urged Republicans to request mail-in ballots to get their votes in early ahead of election day to “swamp the vote”.