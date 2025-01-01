Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived at Mar-a-Lago to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style.

The President-elect wore a stylish black dinner suit as he arrived at the red carpet event.

The future First Lady opted for a sleek black floor-length gown as she joined her husband.

Over 300 guests are said to have attended the Mar-a-Lago party, including Elon Musk and Bettina Anderson, the latter being Donald Trump Jr’s new girlfriend.

Trump is set to take office at the presidential inauguration on Monday, 20 January 2025.