A gunman who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump on Sunday 15 September at his golf course in Palm Beach, Florida, previously discussed “good versus evil” in a video interview.

US media have identified the suspect as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, of Hawaii, citing unidentified law enforcement officials.

In June 2022, he appeared in an interview with Newsweek Romania to discuss the war in Ukraine.

“This conflict is definitely black and white, this is about good vs evil,” he said.

Routh went on to say that the “rest of the world” needed to “stand up” for Ukraine.

Republican presidential candidate Trump is safe after the Secret Service foiled what the FBI called an apparent assassination attempt.