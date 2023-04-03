New Yorkers prepare for arraignment of Donald Trump

The world’s media and a handful of protesters have gathered outside Trump Tower ahead of the former-President’s arrival in Manhattan.

On Tuesday (April 4) Donald Trump will be arraigned on charges connected to a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to his 2016 campaign.

Republican district leader Ariel Kohane and Dr Robert Hoatson give their two cents on events as they waited for Mr Trump outside the Fifth Avenue skyscraper.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.