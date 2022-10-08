Donegal police have confirmed that a young girl and two teenagers were among the ten casualties of the explosion that took place on Friday evening at a service station in Creeslough.

Four men and three women were also among those killed, according to police.

The cause of the explosion is thought to be a "tragic" accidental gas blast.

On Friday evening, sniffer dogs were brought to the rubble in a search and rescue operation to find people still stuck under the debris.

