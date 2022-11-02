Storm Claudio 80mph winds batter lifeboats in dramatic rescue

Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteers faced winds of 80mph (70 knots) off the Dorset coast as they were called out during Storm Claudio on Monday, 31 October.

Footage shows Swanage RNLI crews dealing with heavy rain and gusts as they came to the aid of a yacht that was dragging its anchor in Shell Bay.

Despite the harsh conditions, the lifeboat arrived on scene quickly and transported the yacht passengers to Poole Lifeboat Station.

