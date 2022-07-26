Police car drives through flames as Oak Fire rages in California

A police car drove along a burning road in Mariposa County, California, as officers patrolled properties that had been evacuated due to the raging Oak Fire.

Clovis Police Department shared this video showing the scene over the weekend to Twitter, stating that their “thoughts are with CA fire fighters.”

Officers said they were also checking in on residents who had remained in their homes.

CalFire said the wildfire, which was at 26 percent containment, had spread to over 18,000 acres on Monday, 26 July.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.