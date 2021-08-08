Drone footage has revealed the scale of the devastation caused by a wildfire north of the Greek capital Athens.

It burnt for days amidst Greece’s longest heatwave in 30 years. The fire swept through outlying residential areas and large tracts of the national park on Mount Parnitha.

A volunteer firefighter died on Friday after suffering head injuries from a falling electricity pole while tackling the fire.

Twenty people have been treated for fire-related injuries, including two firefighters who were hospitalized in intensive care.