Delivery driver who stopped attacker in Dublin recalls harrowing incident

A delivery driver who stopped a man attacking a girl in Dublin has said he is praying for her survival.

Caio Benicio was on his motorbike working in Parnell Square East on Thursday when he saw what he first thought was a fight.

Mr Benicio said he saw the man grab a girl, take out a knife and attack her.

He said: “When I saw the knife, I stopped my bike and I just acted by instinct.”

He said he took his helmet off and hit the man in the head with it “with all of my power”.

“I didn’t even know there was more kids that were (hurt) at that time,” he said.

“I thought it was just one girl but afterwards I (found) out there are more people, more kids.”